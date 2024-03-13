iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV remained flat at $519.40 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.46 and its 200-day moving average is $464.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.45 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

