iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 433,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.6% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $186,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVV stock opened at $519.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.45 and a twelve month high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

