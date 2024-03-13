iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dagco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.20. The company had a trading volume of 633,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,141. The company has a market capitalization of $401.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $495.46 and a 200 day moving average of $464.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.45 and a 12 month high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

