iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.32

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 164500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

