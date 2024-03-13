iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.12

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.12 and last traded at $78.57, with a volume of 205621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.67.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

