iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 128.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 843,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,682. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.