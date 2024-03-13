Invst LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Invst LLC decreased its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $194,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

