Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TJX Companies (TJX)

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – TJX Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2024 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.82. 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,879,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.24 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

