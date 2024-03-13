Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the February 14th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PSCI stock opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $123.38. The stock has a market cap of $170.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2994 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.