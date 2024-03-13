Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $50.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.