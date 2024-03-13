Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

