Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.89

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.89 and last traded at $103.82, with a volume of 11776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 891,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after buying an additional 643,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after buying an additional 284,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,703,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

