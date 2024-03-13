Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.80

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 2285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSPH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

