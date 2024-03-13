Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $166.82

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.82 and last traded at $166.70, with a volume of 748617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.65.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

