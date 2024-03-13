Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 406.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EQWL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,693. The firm has a market cap of $330.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

