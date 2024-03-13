Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 223,807 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 134,922 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

