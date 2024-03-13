Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 191,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 198,752 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $18.08.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

