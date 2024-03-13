Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.79

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 4892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $697.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 351,074 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,939,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after acquiring an additional 368,439 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

