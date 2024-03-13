Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $389.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.45. The stock has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 619.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

