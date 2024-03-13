International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Up to $12.62

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $13.20. International General Insurance shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 8,670 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International General Insurance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
International General Insurance Stock Up 2.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 52.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International General Insurance Company Profile
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
