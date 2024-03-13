InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

