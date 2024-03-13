Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $140.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $3,627,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

