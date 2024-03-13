Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $9.64

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $9.06. Intchains Group shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

Intchains Group Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.97 million and a PE ratio of -226.50.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.