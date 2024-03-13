Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Update

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the February 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAUGY remained flat at $19.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. Insurance Australia Group has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

