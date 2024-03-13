Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 6,299 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Teresa Engelhard sold 6,299 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$95.18 ($63.03), for a total value of A$599,538.82 ($397,045.58).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

