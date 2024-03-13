Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $843,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WAB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.69. 236,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $143.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

