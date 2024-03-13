Insider Buying: Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Osborne purchased 10,000 shares of Vita Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,500.00 ($14,900.66).

Vita Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vita Life Sciences Company Profile

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a healthcare company, engages in formulating, packaging, distributing, and selling vitamins and supplements in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company also offers various minerals, herbs, and superfoods. In addition, it provides products for therapeutic areas, such as nervous system; nutritional products and nutritional oils; immunity; hair, skin, and nails; liver and digestion; weight management; cardiovascular health; pain and inflammation; men, women, and children's health; antioxidant; and bones and joints.

