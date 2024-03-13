Insider Buying: The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) CEO Acquires $10,022.28 in Stock

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Thomas Hand acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.54 per share, with a total value of $10,022.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,834.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Thomas Hand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Joseph Thomas Hand acquired 265 shares of York Water stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,738.75.

York Water Trading Up 2.1 %

YORW traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,470. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $520.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.60.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in York Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in York Water by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in York Water by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of York Water by 31.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

