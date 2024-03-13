Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF comprises 1.2% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 2.03% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BALT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1,068.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 831,511 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 248,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 198,181 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 134,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,384,000.

Shares of BALT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 103,065 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

