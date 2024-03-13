Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 206.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. 126,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,818,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,049,000 after purchasing an additional 689,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,218,000 after buying an additional 376,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,661,000 after buying an additional 1,002,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

