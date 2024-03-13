ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 28.32% and a negative net margin of 70.81%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

