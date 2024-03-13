ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 28.32% and a negative net margin of 70.81%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.