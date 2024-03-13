ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IMGN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ImmunoGen

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $82,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,070 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.