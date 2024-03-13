Immunocore Holdings plc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Immunocore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

IMCR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Insider Transactions at Immunocore

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after purchasing an additional 399,201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 63,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Immunocore by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after buying an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading

