Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $149.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on H. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.13.

NYSE:H opened at $156.51 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average is $120.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,525 shares of company stock valued at $22,993,575. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

