HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 185,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 92,840 shares.The stock last traded at $18.97 and had previously closed at $16.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Further Reading

