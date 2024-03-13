Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 10,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

