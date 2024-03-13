Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 158,215 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,215 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Incyte worth $29,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 163,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,547. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $76.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

