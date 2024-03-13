Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.22% of Tilray worth $38,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tilray by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 8.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Tilray by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray Stock Up 1.2 %

About Tilray

Tilray stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,778,914. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

