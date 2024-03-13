Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 563,932 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 563,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,790,000 after buying an additional 223,303 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NiSource by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 857,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 54.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,487 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Up 0.5 %

NI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 324,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,366. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

