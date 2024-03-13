Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 142,904 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Entergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.53. 97,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

