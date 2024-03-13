Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 341,983 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 136.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,983 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Pinterest worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,739. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 799,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,669. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -580.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

