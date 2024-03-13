Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $62.89 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.97% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 460,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.40.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of CAR stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 64,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,538. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.