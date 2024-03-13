Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.92. The stock had a trading volume of 303,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.