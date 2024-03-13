Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $106.21 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Free Report) by 823.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,258 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $106,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHKEW stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $73.63. 197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $81.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

