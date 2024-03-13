Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 447.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after buying an additional 218,439 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,260,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in FirstEnergy by 11,260.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. 344,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

