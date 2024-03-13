Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 938.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,562 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PG&E by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. 1,691,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,866,844. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

