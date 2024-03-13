Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 761,186 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,236,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,186 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.46% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,501,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $12,816,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,506,000 after purchasing an additional 548,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after buying an additional 287,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 746,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 255,612 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 179,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,252. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

