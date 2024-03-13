Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 31,067 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,067 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $33,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,031. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.66.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.42.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

