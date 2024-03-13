Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.80

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 927502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 206,601 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,438,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

