Horizen Price Reaches $16.43 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $16.43 or 0.00022583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $242.61 million and $45.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00073072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,768,300 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

